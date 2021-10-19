Children’s Wisconsin will open a new clinic in Appleton in 2023

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Children's Hospital of Wisconsin announced Monday it will open a new clinic location in Appleton in 2023.

The new clinic will be located off Interstate 41 on East Evergreen Drive, just east of North Ballard Road.

Children’s Wisconsin says it annually supports 50,000 visits by children who live in the northeast region. But due to existing clinical space, only about 20,000 of those visits happen at clinics in the area. Families travel to a location in the Milwaukee region for the other 30,000 visits.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, the new state-of-the-art building will have the potential to support up to 70,000 visits a year, reducing the need for families to travel to Milwaukee for appointments.

Construction of the new 50,000+ square-foot facility will begin this fall, Children's Wisconsin says.

Services featured in the new clinic include pediatric imaging and pediatric laboratory.

Existing services Children’s Wisconsin offers in the region that will be expanded include:



Asthma/Allergy

Audiology

Cardiology/Cardiac Echocardiography

Diabetes/Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Neurology

Physical and occupational therapy

Pulmonary

Speech Therapy – Language Pathology

Existing services Children’s Wisconsin services that will move to the new clinic will include:



Child Advocacy

Child Well-being

Clinical Nutrition

General Surgery

Muscular Dystrophy Multi-disciplinary Clinic

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Rheumatology

Special Needs

Urology

Other Children’s Wisconsin clinics in the region include the Appleton Clinic (1506 S. Oneida St.) and West De Pere Clinic (1686 Eisenhower Road). Consolidation of services currently at these sites will be determined in the future. In addition to the Fox Valley Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Wisconsin also runs the Child Advocacy Center of North Central Wisconsin and provides medical support for the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center run by Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin in Green Bay.