Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.

Dr. Michale Meyer, the medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Wisconsin, shared an update Monday afternoon.

Dr. Meyer confirms RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) usually presents itself with common cold symptoms but can be more serious in little ones. So, for a lot of us it’s hard to know - is it a cold, the flu, RSV, or Covid-19?

It’s already the season of sickness, at least if you have a little one at home.

Local mom Molly Brooks says playdates have been cancelled because parents are being cautious. Brooks is trying to keep Poppy healthy. Poppy turned one this week and those under the age of two are considered most at risk.

"My son did start preschool this year, so we’re seeing more of just that runny nose," Brooks said. "Then definitely having a second, she’s getting everything big brother brings home."

In the first week of September, Children’s Wisconsin reported an average of three hospitalizations for RSV. Last week, that number jumped to 33.

What’s happening locally is following a nationwide trend. In the past two weeks, cases of RSV have tripled nationwide - already surpassing last year’s peak.

Milwaukee County's Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston shared this message:

"The normal peak of RSV in Wisconsin is roughly 100 to 500 cases in a week. Right now, our state is currently edging toward 1,000 cases and we have not peaked yet since it’s still so early in the season."

Since RSV is viral, it’s really just about treating the symptoms. It usually lasts a week or two. Washing hands, covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, and keeping kids home when they’re sick are recommended.

Signaling what could be a rough few months ahead as Wisconsin appears to be a little behind. In line with these national trends, confirmed flu cases in other parts of the county are also higher than usual for this early in the season.

