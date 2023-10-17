Children’s Wisconsin physician featured in Netflix docuseries about vaping and Juul

MILWAUKEE — A Children’s Wisconsin physician is one of the experts featured in a new docuseries from Netflix called, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul."

Lynn D’Andrea, MD, also serves as medical director of pulmonary services, and professor and chief at the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to a statement from Children's.

D’Andrea can be seen in episode 4 of the Netflix series. She recounts an important moment in history, in 2019, when a group of doctors at Children's Wisconsin connected a cluster of patients in the hospital with severe lung injuries from vaping.

The discovery was part of a worldwide revisiting of the harms caused by e-cigarettes and vaping and, in the case of this docuseries, the company Juul.

Watch the trailer for “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul" below:

Full statement from Children's Wisconsin:









MILWAUKEE, Wis., October 15, 2023 — Children’s Wisconsin physician, medical director of



pulmonary services, and professor and chief at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Lynn



D’Andrea, MD, is featured in a new docuseries, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,” released



on Netflix last week.



D’Andrea, a pulmonologist, is featured in episode four of the docuseries recounting the day in



July 2019 when a team of providers at Children’s Wisconsin connected a cluster of patients in



the hospital with severe lung injury to vaping. They proactively warned the community about the



potential danger of vaping. This warning quickly ignited a worldwide conversation that led to a



better understanding of the hospitalizations and deaths caused by e-cigarette, or vaping,



product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).



Since Children’s Wisconsin sounded the alarm on the potential dangers associated with vaping,



Children’s providers have been featured in national and local news stories as well as two books:



“Big Vape The Incendiary Rise of Juul” and “The Devil’s Playbook: Big Tobacco, Juul and the



Addiction of a New Generation,” in addition to this new docuseries.



Children’s Wisconsin is featured throughout episode four. Specifically, D’Andrea can be seen at



24:50 and 29:40 in the episode. Children’s Wisconsin is also mentioned as part of a national



news story in the introduction in episode one.



To learn more about the Children’s Wisconsin team who alert





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip