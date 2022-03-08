Children's Wisconsin opening first-of-its-kind walk-in mental health clinic

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin is officially openings its new mental health walk-in clinic on Tuesday, a resource they say is the first of its kind in Wisconsin and will fill a critical gap in childrens' health needs.

Children's said in a statement licensed therapists, social workers and clinic assistants will be available there from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Children and teens between the age of 5-18 can receive access to care immediately, Children's said, with no appointment or referral needed.

The staff at the clinic will evaluate patients and determine any immediate safety needs. Staff will then communicate with the child's existing doctors and therapists.

According to Children's, the clinic is meant to provide immediate, temporary support - and is not a replacement for therapy or care by a mental health provider.

