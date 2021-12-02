Watch
Children writing to Santa can drop their letters off at Mitchell International Airport

Sending a letter to Santa Claus just got a little easier.

Santa's elves have placed a mailbox just for letters addressed to the North Pole at the Mitchell International Airport. Good little boys and girls can find it near the entrance to Concourse D in the Main Terminal until Dec. 15.

Haven't written a letter yet? Don't worry, paper and pen will be available.

Don't forget to put down a return address, because Santa wants to write you back!

After all the letters have been collected, airport staff and Alaska Airlines will fly them all the way to the North Pole. Children can follow along on the airport's social media accounts to see their letter's journey to Santa's front door.

The letters will be hung up and displayed for the entire holiday season at the North Pole!

