Children raise money to provide Waukesha County K9 with bulletproof vest

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A life-saving gift for a K9 instead of birthday presents is what two local children decided to do.

The children's donation is keeping the community safe while keeping a Waukesha boy's memory alive.

For the last three years, instead of birthday presents, Finley and Aislin Sullivan pick a charity to donate to. This year, they chose Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog. It is a local charity that provides bulletproof vests to police K9s.

With more than $1,000 raised, they gifted K9 Jackson with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department custom vest. K9 Jackson was named after the youngest victim killed during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, Jackson Sparks.

The Sparks family beamed with joy seeing the gift and a sea of kids wearing jersey's for Jackson.

Deputy Patrick Maylen is K9 Jackson's handler. He says Jackson has been wearing an old vest for a long time, and now the new one gives him another level of protection.

It is an accomplishment that will help keep the community safe, and K9 Jackson.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip