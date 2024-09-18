TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wisc. — Multiple people, including children, were injured in a horrible accident in western Wisconsin, where a tractor overturned at an apple orchard during a school field trip.
A 4K and 5K class were on that field trip this afternoon in the town of Lafayette in Chippewa County.
Watch: Children among those injured in a tractor crash in Chippewa County
The sheriff's office says at least 25 people were hurt after the wagon tipped over while going down a hill. Three of those injuries are life-threatening, and five are considered serious.
Officials say it was a mix of adults and children who were hurt, but they don't have exact numbers.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.