TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wisc. — Multiple people, including children, were injured in a horrible accident in western Wisconsin, where a tractor overturned at an apple orchard during a school field trip.

A 4K and 5K class were on that field trip this afternoon in the town of Lafayette in Chippewa County.

Watch: Children among those injured in a tractor crash in Chippewa County

The sheriff's office says at least 25 people were hurt after the wagon tipped over while going down a hill. Three of those injuries are life-threatening, and five are considered serious.

Officials say it was a mix of adults and children who were hurt, but they don't have exact numbers.

