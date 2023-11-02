Watch Now
Child receives THC edibles while trick-or-treating in New Berlin

The THC edible was packaged as "Stoney Patch" with a similar look to Sour Patch Kids candy.
A child received THC edibles while trick-or-treating in New Berlin on Wednesday, October 31, 2023, police say.<br/>
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A child received THC edibles while trick-or-treating in New Berlin on Wednesday, police say.

The New Berlin Police Department received a complaint from a parent who found the edibles in their child's candy. The candy was packaged as "Stoney Patch" with a similar look to Sour Patch Kids candy.

There are no active leads on the incident and police believe this is an isolated event. However, as a safety precaution, police are encouraging parents to check their children's trick-or-treat candy.

New Berlin police have received no reports of any children becoming ill from any THC edibles.

