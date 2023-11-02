Child receives THC edibles while trick-or-treating in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A child received THC edibles while trick-or-treating in New Berlin on Wednesday, police say.

The New Berlin Police Department received a complaint from a parent who found the edibles in their child's candy. The candy was packaged as "Stoney Patch" with a similar look to Sour Patch Kids candy.

There are no active leads on the incident and police believe this is an isolated event. However, as a safety precaution, police are encouraging parents to check their children's trick-or-treat candy.

New Berlin police have received no reports of any children becoming ill from any THC edibles.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip