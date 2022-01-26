Child, mother injured after fire at 5th and Madison in Milwaukee: Fire dept.

MILWAUKEE — A toddler and the child's mother were taken to the hospital for burns after a home caught fire at 5th and Madison in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.

A fire captain told TMJ4 News at the scene of the fire that a toddler and that child's mother were taken to the hospital and are being treated for burns.

We're told the fire department was called around 9 a.m. Now a major cause of why it is taking firefighters longer than usual to put out the fire is because of the below freezing temperatures.

TMJ4 5th and Madison

This cold is no joke - and because of the weather these firefighters have to worry about gear, hydrants and hose lines freezing up. But they should have the fire completely out in the next couple of hours

It's unclear what the current conditions of both burn victims are at the moment. We're also told a third person was injured outside of the home and did not suffer any burns.

