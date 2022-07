A child is dead after drowning in Powers Lake in Kenosha County on Tuesday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Lakeside Park near Twin Lakes for a report of a girl drowning around 6 p.m.

The child was transported to a hospital where attempts to revive her were made. The child ultimately died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip