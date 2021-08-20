Child, 7, dies after drowning at Menomonee County Park

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old child has died after drowning in the lake at Menomonee County Park.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials responded for a reported drowning. Upon arrival, a 7-year-old child had been removed from the water and was unresponsive.

Citizens on scene were performing CPR until rescue efforts were turned over to fire department personnel and law enforcement.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

