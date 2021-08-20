Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child, 7, dies after drowning at Menomonee County Park

items.[0].image.alt
Sal Sendik
Waukesha county sheriff squad car.JPG
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 13:06:25-04

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old child has died after drowning in the lake at Menomonee County Park.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials responded for a reported drowning. Upon arrival, a 7-year-old child had been removed from the water and was unresponsive.

Citizens on scene were performing CPR until rescue efforts were turned over to fire department personnel and law enforcement.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award