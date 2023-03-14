Chick-fil-A restaurant proposed on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A Chick-fil-A restaurant could open on Milwaukee's south side, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Plans show the restaurant is proposed at 2701 W. Morgan Ave., which is where Zebb's Family Restaurant now operates. The owner of Zebb's, Prokopios (Peter) Liapis, said he does not have any intentions to close his restaurant, the BizJournal reports.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement it would like to add restaurants in the Milwaukee area but did not confirm any new locations.

According to plan documents, the proposed Chick-fil-A would be around 5,000 square feet with 68 seats inside and 12 outdoor seats, two drive-thru lanes, and employ 20 workers to work its largest shift.

Another location is proposed in Wauwatosa, but Chick-fil-A declined to confirm plans, BizJournal reports.

In Milwaukee, there is a location inside Fiserv Forum. Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Brookfield, Delafield, Glendale, Greendale, Menomonee Falls, Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, Pewaukee, Pleasant Prairie, and West Allis.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip