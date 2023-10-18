Chicago TV helicopter hits bird while in Wisconsin, station says

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Chicago TV station helicopter hit a bird, forcing the pilot to take emergency maneuvers while in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

According to CBS News Chicago, the pilot was taking the helicopter in for routine maintenance in Kenosha. While on the way back to Chicago, the station says a bird hit the chopper.

According to the TV station:

A seagull shattered the windscreen, and struck Sypien in the face.



Sypien was able to keep the helicopter aloft, and avoided nearby power lines to land safely in a field in Pleasant Prairie, not far from Kenosha.



Sypien suffered some abrasions, but otherwise was not seriously injured. Photographer Paul Buscemi was in the back of the helicopter at the time, but was not hurt.







