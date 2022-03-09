Chicago Pride Parade returns in-person this summer after two-year hiatus

CHICAGO — Chicago's Pride Parade is returning this June, according to NBC Chicago.

The parade had been canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but that's not stopping it this year. The event is scheduled to take place on June 26 but COVID-19 protocols for the event are unknown at this time.

The parade's organizer, Tm Frye, told NBC Chicago that parade officials will be closely watching what happens in the next few months to determine what protocols, if any, will be implemented.

It has been several years since the parade has happened at its full capacity. In 2021, it had been postponed and then canceled. In 2020, it was canceled for the first time ever. Even in 2019, before the pandemic, the parade had to be cut short due to severe weather.

That isn't stopping parade organizers from looking ahead to the 2022 event.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip