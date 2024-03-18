Chicago man found dead in Pleasant Prairie pond after chase and crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Chicago man was depressed and lonely the day after his 40th birthday when he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in tragedy, according to sources.

Joseph Rabaca, 40, was found dead in a Pleasant Prairie pond Saturday morning, on March 16.

Pleasant Prairie Police responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the state line intersection of Russell Road and Delaney Road.

Lake County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office terminated a chase involving a stolen vehicle traveling into Wisconsin. The driver fled after the vehicle crashed into a ditch, according to Pleasant Prairie Police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the wooded area but were unable to find the driver.

Authorities returned to the scene hours later when a local resident spotted what appeared to be a jacket floating in the pond.

The preliminary cause of death is drowning, according to Pleasant Prairie Police. Autopsy results are pending.

