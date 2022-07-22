Chicago man dies after falling off paddle board, drowning in Geneva Lake

LINN, Wis. — A Chicago man died after he fell off his paddle board and drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday.

According to Geneva Lake Police, officers responded to a possible drowning within the Town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. Officers were advised an 81-year-old man, identified as Peter K. Schauer, was pulled from the water and life-saving efforts began on shore.

Police say Schauer was on a paddle board without a personal flotation device. Witnesses told police the paddle board encountered a wake from a passing boat, causing Schauer to fall into the water.

Within minutes, people on shore went into Geneva Lake to rescue him. People were able to bring him ashore and found him unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts, Schauer died.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident,including Linn Fire & Rescue, City of Lake Geneva Fire & Rescue, Mercy Healthcare MD1, Town of Linn Police, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Water Safety Patrol.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip