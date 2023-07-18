Chicago man arrested in Racine after high-speed chase in stolen car

RACINE, Wis. — A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested after taking Racine County deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding driver on I-94 south of Seven Mile Road around 12:37 a.m. The driver instead accelerated to 125 mph and turned off its lights. He exited at Elm Road, failed to stop at the end of the ramp, turned westbound on Elm Road, and then turned back southbound onto I-94.

Another deputy deployed spike strips, which deflated the vehicle's tire. The driver continued southbound with its lights on and reached speeds of 130 mph.

The vehicle eventually began losing its rear tire before crashing into the front yard of Borzynki's Farm and Floral Market. The suspect then ran northwest into a cornfield.

Deputies eventually found the suspect in a heavily wooded area and he was taken into custody.

Deputies found a loaded, Glock 23, 40 caliber, handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in Chicago on Sunday.

The suspect is being held on a $15,800 bail for the following charges: Operating a vehicle without owner's consent, fleeing and eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.

