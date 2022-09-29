Chicago man arrested at Mount Pleasant hotel, police seize fentanyl, heroin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Chicago man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant hotel after police found fentanyl and heroin in his car on Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant police responded to the Delta Hotel around 5 a.m. for a man trying to get into a room. Police say the man, who gave a fake name to police, had 13 baggies of Fentanyl in his sweatshirt.

During the investigation, police found the man's car, revealing his real identity as a 32-year-old Chicago man. Located inside the car were nearly 100 small Ziploc baggies that had 104 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of heroin, and 0.5 grams of cocaine, police say.

The man was transported to the Racin County Jail. The following charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office: possession with intent to deliver/manufacture heroin and fentanyl, obstruction, and criminal damage to property.

TMJ4 News does not identify a person who has not been criminally charged.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip