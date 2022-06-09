Chef Paul Wahlberg to visit Milwaukee area Wahlburgers Restaurants

MILWAUKEE — Chef Paul Wahlberg will visit the Brookfield Wahlburgers restaurant for a meet and greet event, and the Historic Third Ward Wahlburgers restaurant for a pre-concert event, on Tuesday, June 14.

Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, for friends and family to come together over chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual.

The public is welcome to come and meet Chef Paul Wahlberg and dine at each restaurant location. Both locations will allow patrons to enter for a chance to win concert tickets for the following evening at Fiserv Forum. Three total sets of two tickets will be given away. Winners do not have to be present to win and tickets will be collected at will call the day of the concert.

Patrons that attend the Historic Third Ward Wahlburgers will also be able to participate in several 90s-themed activities including trivia, board games, and a best-dressed fan contest.

Chef Paul will be at the Brookfield Wahlburgers, 325 Market St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a meet and greet and ticket give away. Chef will then be at the Historic Third Ward Wahlburgers located at 322 N. Broadway, Ste. 100, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 90s trivia and ticket give away.

Service during Chef Paul's appearances will be on a first-come, first-served basis and may be subject to a one-hour time limit per table. No reservations will be accepted.

Wahlburgers restaurants feature signature burgers, home-style sides, chicken and vegetarian options. The restaurants also feature a full bar with a wide selection of specialty cocktails, beers and adult shakes and floats.

According to Fiserv Forum's website, New Kids on the Block will be performing on Wednesday, June 15.

