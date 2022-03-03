Chef Adam Pawlak to host cooking classes at Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — A limited series cooking class is coming to the Milwaukee Public Market featuring a local chef!

Adam Pawlak, the owner of Egg & Flour and former Hell's Kitchen contestant, will be hosting a cooking class series at the market beginning March 24.

There will be six different classes happening on March 24, March 29, April 19, April 27, May 17, and May 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Public Market said the classes will feature a combination of pasta making, fine dining, and dishes from Pawlak's time on Hell's Kitchen.

The class will be taught in a demonstration format and will include free parking, printed recipes, and tastings of each dish.

At the end of each class, Pawlak will have a Q&A session to answer more detailed questions.

According to the public market, this is the first time Pawlak will headline an event at the Third Ward destination.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” said Pawlak. “I love getting to work with people and share my love of food and cooking with all levels of culinary experience. These classes offer great opportunities for people to learn more about many aspects of food and how to create great, unique dining experiences at home.”

Anyone interested in taking the class can register online for $45.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip