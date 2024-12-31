CHEESE DROP: Check out some of these Wisconsin New Year's Eve Traditions

Time's Square in New York City has its crystal-covered ball to drop on New Year's Eve, but here in Wisconsin, we have some unique traditions of our own.

In Plymouth, you can watch a midnight cheese drop. The city is known as the Cheese Capitol of the World — home to the Sargento, Master Gallery Foods, Great Lakes Cheese, and Sartori cheese plants — so it's only right to drop a metal wedge of cheese to ring in the New Year.

That cheese drop takes place at 10:00 p.m. instead of midnight so families can take part.

Over in Door County, you might want to check out the Lodge Cherry Drop. The giant metal sphere is all set and ready to go for it's annual moment in the spotlight. Festivities begin with fireworks at Sister Bay Ice Rink at 8:00 p.m.

The New Year's Eve party begins at 10:30 p.m.

Last but not least, the western Wisconsin town of Prairie du Chien hosts an annual Carp Drop. It's a real live fish caught from the Mississippi River. It's frozen and lowered by a crane to count down to midnight.

People kiss the carp for good luck as they ring in the New Year.

