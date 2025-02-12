MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Hope House of Manitowoc County says transportation and lack of beds are its biggest struggles this winter.

"We have three refrigerators because the families are so big that everything doesn't fit in a couple of refrigerators," said Jan Graunke.

Graunke is the executive director of Hope House of Manitowoc. She says it has been a good winter for the house, but not without challenges.

"We've not been able to look for everybody who's looking for service and needs a place to go with their families," said Graunke.

In fact, the Lakeshore Community Action Program says 84 people were assisted by Manitowoc's shelters at some point this winter, an increase from 71 last winter.

Watch: Checking in on a Manitowoc shelter as winter persists and beds are needed

Checking in on a Manitowoc shelter as winter persists and beds are needed

"One of our families, who we just got in and who is leaving soon, was living in their car for six months," said Graunke.

Once they get families in, Jan says many residents have a hard time maintaining a vehicle in the winter.

"Some of their parents are walking to work in the subzero temperatures," said Graunke. "Or walking home from work because the buses don't run past a certain time."

Jan says the Hope House, as well as other Manitowoc shelters, is always looking for volunteer help, from offering transportation to providing much-needed food.

"Any kind of help is welcomed," said Graunke. "We don't turn anybody away."

Lakeshore CAP says that on a night this January, volunteers went to the streets to help anyone who couldn't find shelter. They say they found four people outside in negative 13-degree weather and offered help to those who would accept.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error