Check out handmade goods and crafts by local artists at the Milwaukee Makers Market

Looking for something artsy to do this weekend but also want to support local small businesses?

The Milwaukee Makers Market is the place to be!

Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 17th, head over to The Ivy House (906 S Barclay St, Milwaukee) for this unique shopping experience.

The market runs until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free at the door to support their mission of promoting local artists and businesses.

The Milwaukee Makers Market features over 50 local artists selling goods such as mugs, tote bags, paintings, candles, and so much more!

This holiday season, the makers market is celebrating with special holiday-themed markets through Dec. 31

Founded in 2017 as a small outdoor event, the Milwaukee Makers Market has grown into one of the city’s largest and longest-running monthly markets.

If you are interested in learning more about the Milwaukee Makers Market along with dates of future markets check out their website



