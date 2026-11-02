Charles Benson signing off from TMJ4 after more than 2 decades

After more than two decades of telling the stories of Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin, Charles Benson will be leaving TMJ4 News.

For 22 years, Charles has been a familiar and trusted presence for TMJ4 viewers, covering some of the biggest moments in Wisconsin while always keeping the people at the center of his reporting.

“After 22 years at TMJ4, I am filled with gratitude,” Charles said. “It has been an incredible journey.”

Throughout his career at TMJ4, Charles has covered everything from presidential campaigns and elections to breaking news and the stories of everyday people across the Milwaukee area.

For Charles, the relationships formed along the way have been just as meaningful as the assignments themselves.

“It's not always about the stories you break; it's about the people you meet,” Charles said. “It's about making a difference, showing the struggles people go through, and having an impact in our community.”

Charles is especially grateful to the viewers who have welcomed him into their homes over the course of his career.

“Most of all, I’m thankful to the Milwaukee-area community for trusting me to tell your stories and help make sense of a complicated and ever-changing world,” he said. “That trust has meant more to me than I can adequately express.”

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Charles also credits the people he has worked alongside at TMJ4 for making those 22 years so meaningful.

“Journalism was never simply a job for me,” he said. “It was a passion and a dream I was fortunate enough to live. Along the way, I’ve also had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary group of colleagues. They are truly awesome.”

As for what comes next, Charles says to stay tuned.

“I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but when I look back, I know how fortunate I’ve been,” he said. “There will be more to share down the road.”

First, he has one more important assignment ahead.

“For now, there’s still work to do, including another important election.”

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