Driver charged in Capitol Drive crash that killed a teenage girl

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed following a car crash that killed a 17-year-old girl last week.

27-year-old Kenneth D. Wright faces three felony charges — second degree reckless homicide, a class D felony, knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and violation of a no contact order, both of which are class H felonies. Wright has also been given repeat offender status which could increase his sentence by 4-6 years for each charge, if he's convicted.

Court documents indicate Wright was traveling "at a speed much higher than the posted speed of 30 miles per hour." Those documents say data from Wright's airbag module show he was traveling 83mph just seconds before the crash. Witnesses describe Wright's car as "flying."

Wright told police at the scene of the crash that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. Court documents show that he also told officers another driver had driven alongside him and that passengers in the vehicle were waving guns. Wright told officers the other car didn't affect his driving.

Police say 17-year-old Jameera Doyle was killed when Wright lost control of his vehicle on W. Capitol Drive and crashed into a bus shelter. A Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported that Doyle was in the front seat of that vehicle when it rolled, causing her to be ejected and then pinned underneath.

Doyle's family say Wright was her boyfriend and father of her child.

