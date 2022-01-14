Charges filed against a Milwaukee man for fatal hit-and-run of a 20-year-old woman

WEST ALLIS — The man who hit and killed a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman with his car has been charged with one count of 'hit and run resulting in death'.

On the morning of Jan. 11, Donneisha Harris was crossing the road near STH100 and South 108th Street in West Allis when police say Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 54, fatally hit her with his car.

Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6:24 a.m. They said that Rodriguez fled the scene after hitting Harris. However, he was found and arrested shortly after.

Harris' family started a GoFundme to help cover funeral expenses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip