Charges filed after dead body found on I-43 off ramp

Charges have been filed in connection to a body found on an I-43 off ramp.

Forest Mayes is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and bail jumping. Police say he hit and killed Jennifer DiMatteo in February and kept driving.

A commuter called 911 after seeing a body on Interstate 43 southbound, under the Greenfield Avenue overpass.

The call came in around 8:30 in the morning on February 23rd after someone reported seeing a body on the off-ramp to Lapham Boulevard. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene with Milwaukee Fire Department personnel in case life-saving measures were possible.

Deputies say the person had no pulse and was not breathing when they arrived.

In an interview with investigators, Mayes told them he did not intentionally hit anyone and it was hard to tell what he had hit, since it was early morning and still dark.

