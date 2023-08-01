Watch Now
Chance to meet a zebra at Pewaukee's National Night Out

The only National Night Out with a zebra petting zoo
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 17:13:31-04

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Tuesday evening, the village of Pewaukee is holding a National Night Out Event at Koepp River Park (201 Oakton Ave).

What makes this National Night out so special is the zebra petting zoo, hosted by the Havens Petting Farm.

National Night Out is a community even held on the first Tuesday in August. The event was created with the intent of raising police awareness and limiting crime. The Pewaukee Police Department is one of many across the United States celebrating this day.

The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Other things offered Tuesday night are listed below:

  • Boom-lifts 
  • Balloon animals
  • Bouncing houses
  • Free T-shirts 
  • Bike raffle
  • Free food: Brew Pub Pizza truck & KONA ice snow-cones
