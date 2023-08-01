Chance to meet a zebra at Pewaukee's National Night Out

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Tuesday evening, the village of Pewaukee is holding a National Night Out Event at Koepp River Park (201 Oakton Ave).

What makes this National Night out so special is the zebra petting zoo, hosted by the Havens Petting Farm.

Village of Pewaukee, police departmnent National Night Out, petting zoo

National Night Out is a community even held on the first Tuesday in August. The event was created with the intent of raising police awareness and limiting crime. The Pewaukee Police Department is one of many across the United States celebrating this day.

The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Other things offered Tuesday night are listed below:



Boom-lifts

Balloon animals

Bouncing houses

Free T-shirts

Bike raffle

Free food: Brew Pub Pizza truck & KONA ice snow-cones

Village of Pewaukee, police department National Night Out, balloon animals

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip