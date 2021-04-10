Central Standard Distiller's drive-thru celebrates return of Brewers tailgating

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Central Standard Craft Distiller is launching a pre-game drive-thru to celebrate the return of tailgating to Brewers' home games.

The drive-thru will be available in the parking lot of their Clybourn Street distillery. The distillery is just northeast of American Family Field.

Central Standard will also be releasing 81 bottles of their "L Flag" Bourbon, in honor of the Brewers' 81 scheduled home games. Each bottle will be emblazed with “2021 Tailgating Limited Edition” and sold only one per person, the company said in a statement Friday.

“Since we’re only a long home run from left field and will literally be able to smell the brats grilling Monday, we wanted to do our part to elevate everyone’s tailgating festivities and help the crew deliver a Chicago L,” said co-founder Pat McQuillan.

The one-day drive-thru will open at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12 and close at 3:40 p.m. when tailgating parking lots open at AmFam Field.

The Brewers face the Cubs at AmFam Field on Monday. The game kicks off at 6:40 p.m.

