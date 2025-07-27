Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Central Standard Craft Distillery launched new premade Brandy Old Fashioned

Untitled design (27).jpg
Central Standard Craft Distillery
Untitled design (27).jpg
Posted

Central Standard Craft Distillery has announced the release of its Brandy Old Fashioned as a premade cocktail. The beverage ready to pour will bring the iconic cocktail to any home bar.

The premade cocktail was released on Thursday, July 24.

The drink features Central Standard’s North Wisconsin Brandy and will be 27.5% ABV or 55 proof. Each premixed cocktail will be sold in 1.75-liter bottles.

BOF2.JPG

The Brandy Old Fashioned will be widely available at liquor stores and select retailers across Wisconsin.

Interested in trying the new premade, ready-to-pour cocktail? Check out their product locator.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo