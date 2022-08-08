Watch Now
Center Street Daze Festival returns to Riverwest on August 13 after two-year hiatus

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on August 13, along Center St. from Humboldt to Holton.
Milwaukee's Center Street Daze Festival will return to the Riverwest neighborhood on Saturday, August 13, organizers announced Monday.
This is the first time the festival has been held since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., along Center St. from Humboldt to Holton.

The festival is "is known for its quirky events, diversity of local vendors and various music stages," a news release says.

One highlight this year will be the "Art Cart Race," a tradition that involves human-powered carts being pushed up and down the block at 12:00 p.m. You can also check out the Classic Car Club, which will host a show at 1:30 p.m. on the west end of the event, between Booth and Pierce.

Organizers note that there will be more than 100 vendors at the festival, as well as eight musical and performance stages.

Head to CenterStreetDazeFestival.com for more informatoin.

