Celtics beat Bucks 108-95 in Game 6, Game 7 on Sunday in Boston

MILWAUKEE — The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

The series is now tied 3-3. It is now all on the line this Sunday in Boston for Game 7.

The Celtics lead 28-26 in the first quarter. The Bucks continued to trail by halftime with the Celtics up 53-43.

The #Celtics lead 53-43 at the half. #Bucks just 17-46 from the floor and 3-16 on 3’s — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) May 14, 2022

The Celtics were still up 83-70 by the end of the third quarter.

The Celtics finished with a victory in Game 6, 108-95.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was at Friday's game.

