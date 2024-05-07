Celebrities give their take on 'The Garden of Time' for Met Gala

In Today's Talker — Celebrities showed up and showed out for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year's Gala donned the dress code "The Garden of Time," a nod to the short story of the same name by JG Ballard.

Notable co-chairs for the Met Gala this time around included Zendaya...

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez...

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny...

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

and Chris Hemsworth — all dressed to the nines for the special, yearly event.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Chris Hemsworth attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

