Celebrities give their take on 'The Garden of Time' for Met Gala

In Today's Talker — Celebrities showed up and showed out for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
This year's Gala donned the dress code "The Garden of Time," a nod to the short story of the same name by JG Ballard.
Notable co-chairs for the Met Gala this time around included Zendaya...
Jennifer Lopez...
Bad Bunny...
and Chris Hemsworth — all dressed to the nines for the special, yearly event.
Watch the full Today's Talker above.
