Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrities give their take on 'The Garden of Time' for Met Gala

Celebrities showed up and showed out for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Posted at 6:46 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 07:46:33-04

In Today's Talker — Celebrities showed up and showed out for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year's Gala donned the dress code "The Garden of Time," a nod to the short story of the same name by JG Ballard.

Notable co-chairs for the Met Gala this time around included Zendaya...

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez...

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny...

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

and Chris Hemsworth — all dressed to the nines for the special, yearly event.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Chris Hemsworth attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us:
At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Asian American Pacific Islander 480X360.png

Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with TMJ4 News