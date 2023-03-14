Celebrating Pi Day with pi and pie!

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Today is March 14 and that means it's Pi Day: a day all about the number pi and also the food, pie.

We were live this morning at Aggies Bakery and Cake Shop in West Allis to help explain why people eat pie on Pi Day.

Well, pies are usually round and delicious so its an ideal way to celebrate Pi Day! Pi is what you get when you divide any circle's circumference by its diameter and the number, it goes on forever. But, it's often shortened to 3.14.

So whether you're a fan of the number or just a really good slice of pie, Aggie's has you covered.

Today the pies here are topped with the greek letter that represents Pi.

And I've got another fact to share. According to Guinness World Records, one man holds the record for memorizing and reciting the most digits of Pi.

His name is Rajveer Meena and in 2015 he was able to list off 70-thousand decimal numbers. He wore a blindfold the entire time and it took him nearly 10 hours!

So after all that, do you think you can recite Pi?

