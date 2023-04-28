Celebrating International Jazz Day at Saint Kate Arts Hotel

Jazz is being celebrated for the incredible cultural impact it has had on promoting peace, unity and understanding.

The event will feature a performance by Milwaukee Jazz Institute youth ensembles, a presentation on the history of jazz in Milwaukee by Ben Barbera of the Milwaukee County Historical Society, a display of iconic Milwaukee jazz photos, and much more.

"We are thrilled to bring together the Milwaukee community in celebration of International Jazz Day," said Mark Davis, co-founder and artistic director of Milwaukee Jazz Institute.

This Sunday April 30 is International Jazz Day! A lot of fun events planned and they are all free! ♬ original sound - tmj4news

"Jazz music has the power to inspire and connect people, and we look forward to showcasing its beauty and diversity through our event."

The event is free and open to the public.

