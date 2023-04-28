Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrating International Jazz Day at Saint Kate Arts Hotel

Steph Connects at Saint Kate with Milwaukee Jazz Institute Co-founder
Jazz is being celebrated for the incredible cultural impact it has had on promoting peace, unity and understanding.
IMG_1178 (1).jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 17:54:34-04

Jazz is being celebrated for the incredible cultural impact it has had on promoting peace, unity and understanding.

The event will feature a performance by Milwaukee Jazz Institute youth ensembles, a presentation on the history of jazz in Milwaukee by Ben Barbera of the Milwaukee County Historical Society, a display of iconic Milwaukee jazz photos, and much more.

"We are thrilled to bring together the Milwaukee community in celebration of International Jazz Day," said Mark Davis, co-founder and artistic director of Milwaukee Jazz Institute.

@tmj4news
This Sunday April 30 is International Jazz Day! A lot of fun events planned and they are all free!

♬ original sound - tmj4news

"Jazz music has the power to inspire and connect people, and we look forward to showcasing its beauty and diversity through our event."

The event is free and open to the public.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Learn about TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer