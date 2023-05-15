Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through books

Steph Connects with Boswell Books for AAPI Month
Boswell Book Company, a book store on the city's east side, has some recommendations for AAPI-related books for you to read this month. Steph Brown has more.
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 15:56:02-04

During AAPI Month, Boswell Books is highlighting books that tell stories and celebrate the Asian American experience.

The popular bookstore is recommending great reads for adults and children.

Steph Connects was invited in to learn a few of the most popular books for middle school-age children.

For middle school teachers who might want to participate in the virtual school, visit with the author of When the Clouds Touch Us, Thanhha Lai. Click HERE to register.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb