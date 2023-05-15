Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through books

During AAPI Month, Boswell Books is highlighting books that tell stories and celebrate the Asian American experience.

The popular bookstore is recommending great reads for adults and children.

Steph Connects was invited in to learn a few of the most popular books for middle school-age children.

For middle school teachers who might want to participate in the virtual school, visit with the author of When the Clouds Touch Us, Thanhha Lai. Click HERE to register.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip