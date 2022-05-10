Celebrating AAPI: How one chef is merging her South Asian cuisine with an American twist

MILWAUKEE — Located inside the Crossroads Collective, a food hall on Milwaukee's east side, lies Ruta's Cafe.

"We're calling it Indian food with attitude," exclaimed Ruta Kahate, owner and chef of the cafe.

Kahate grew up in India and always had a desire to push barriers. At one point, she was compelled to become a female pilot, incredibly rare at the time.

"I'll say I can fly planes. I didn't ever pursue it," said Kahate.

As time evolved, she realized her passion for Indian cuisine.

"My whole idea was to bring the non-typical Indian food, the health benefits, and just a vibrant cuisine to the world," Kahate said.

She opened several restaurants in Goa, a coastal city in India. Three years ago, she had a desire to embark on a new adventure and take her cuisines to the states. While on a trip, she visited Milwaukee.

"It was a three-week trip, we arrived here and we never left," she shared.

Her goal in opening Ruta's Cafe has been to share her Indian staple dishes with an American twist. The cafe features an array of toasty sandwiches with traditional curries and chutneys.

"For me especially, since I lived half my life here and half my life in India, this makes sense to me. I want to make Indian food accessible," said Kahate.

These dishes represent her, but also South Asian Americans and a cuisine that is evolving based on one's experience.

Ruta's Cafe is open seven days a week. This fall she plans on releasing her third cookbook.

