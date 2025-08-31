Celebrate Wisconsin manufacturing: nominations open for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), in partnership with Johnson Financial Group, is hosting the 10-year running contest, Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The contest celebrates Wisconsin's top industry, manufacturing, and all of the Wisconsinites who are dedicated to it.

“Our manufacturers drive the Wisconsin and national economies forward,” said Kurt R. Bauer, President & CEO of WMC. “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin isn’t just about the products; it’s about the people who make those products and their contributions to our communities.”

Last year, the industry contributed over $73.7 billion to the state’s GDP (gross domestic product), which created an estimated $42.8 billion in earnings for manufacturing workers, according to a release from WMC.

Nominations are now open! Click here to nominate any product that is manufactured in the state; company size does not matter. Nominations are open through Sept. 12.

In past years, products such as iconic sodas, high-tech drink dispensers, firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, robotic carts, rifles, and even kringle have been crowned winners.

After nominations close, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. The products that get the highest number of votes will advance to the next round.

This year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison on Oct. 23.

10 years ago, WMC was the first organization to hold a “Coolest” contest. Now, 25 other state chambers and manufacturing organizations host similar contests.

Click here for more information on the contest.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error