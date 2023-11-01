Celebrate the meaning of Christmas at Holy Family Living Nativity in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond Du Lac will host their fourth Living Nativity in which church-goers can participate and experience an immersive retelling of Jesus' birth on Dec. 3.

See the story of the first Christmas come alive when Holy Family Catholic Community hosts its fourth Living Nativity on Sunday, December 3.



Ever since its inception in 2016, the Living Nativity has drawn hundreds to Holy Family Church to see its immersive retelling of Jesus’ birth. For one afternoon, the church becomes Bethlehem, fit with a manger constructed on the altar. From the pews, guests watch the Nativity unfold before their eyes, as a cast of shepherds, angels, Wisemen and the Holy Family of Mary, Joseph, and Jesus—all played by Holy Family staff and volunteers—journey to the manger, accompanied by live goats, sheep, donkeys and camels. A narrator and Holy Family’s multiple choirs, made up of both children and adults, serve as guides through the Nativity, with the choir performing beautiful songs like “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow,” “We Three Kings,” and “the Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”



Holy Family will offer The Living Nativity at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 3 at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. The performance will last approximately one hour. After it concludes, guests will have the chance to visit the petting zoo in the church’s Gathering Space, and snap photos.



Living Nativity tickets will go on sale at 8:00 am on Friday, November 3 at hometowntickets.com/hf and at the Holy Family Parish Office, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. Tickets are $12 each plus tax, and children ages 3 and under are free, but still must reserve a seat. As the Living Nativity has sold out every year, the parish recommends those who would like to attend purchase their tickets early.



On December 3, doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the Living Nativity at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way. As tickets are general admission only, seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be handicap accessible.



“The Living Nativity allows us to bring together the talents of so many of our staff members and parishioners to honor our Lord and what the entire season is about. We look forward to welcoming people to share in our beautiful celebration of the Christmas story,” Very Rev. Ryan Pruess said.

