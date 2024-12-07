Watch Now
Celebrate the holidays with a cup of joe, Colectivo hosts holiday market Sunday

Sunday, Dec. 8, Colectivo on Prospect will host the 2024 Colectivo Holiday Market.

The market starts at 10 a.m. Sunday and will feature 20+ Colectivo creators selling their handmade products.

Live music, performed by Colectivo co-workers, can be enjoyed by market goers, along with free samples of Colectivo's holiday coffee blends: Snow Day, and Starry Night.

Browse seasonal baked goods from the Troubadour team, who are also offering samples!

Grab a cup of joe and some light eats with Colectivo's holiday menu.

A list of some of the talented vendors that will be at the market:

Aleigh McDermott - design and illustration

Vincent Maslowski - painter, animator, and editor

Peff's Milk Pies - gift wrapping, cards, and caramels

Mx Baz Paints - acrylic on canvas

d'Eon Vivant- Fragrance

Click here for the full list along with other event details.

