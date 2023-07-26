Celebrate the country of Luxembourg this August at the Luxembourg American Festival

BELGIUM, Wis. — The small European country of Luxembourg comes to America for a weekend of traditional food and music.

The Luxembourg American Cultural Society is hosting the 37th annual Luxembourg Festival in Belgium. For one weekend, Aug. 10-13, food vendors, cultural forums, and a mass will be held in various locations.

Tickets for each event (excluding the festival and mass) are required, and Luxembourg Under the Stars is sold out. Reserve tickets before Aug. 3.

The festival schedule is below.

Luxembourg American Cultural Society (LACS) Annual Member Meeting



Aug. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.

100 Peter Thein Ave.

Tickets are free, but RSVP still required

Festival Cultural Forum



Aug. 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2360 Dakota Dr.

Tickets for LACS members: $30

Tickets for non-LACS members: $35

Tickets for virtual session: $15

Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience



Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m.

100 Peter Thein Ave.

Tickets for tasing experience only: $75

Tickets for tasting and Under the Stars: $200

Luxembourg Under the Stars (Sold out)



Aug. 12, 5 p.m., cocktail hour, 6 p.m., dinner

324 N. Lake St.

Tickets for Luxembourg Under the Stars only: $150

Luxembourg Fest



Aug. 12, 11 a.m. - 4p.m.

106 Beech St.

Free admission

Luxembourg Fest Mass



Aug. 13, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

106 Beech St.

Free admission

Luxembourg Fest perks

Vendors will be selling traditional foods such as Belgian waffles, Mettwurst, Gromperekichelcher, and Kniddelen.

For attendees looking to sharpen their dancing skills, the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers will be holding a dancing demonstration at the end of the parade at 11 a.m.

Accommodations are in place for those with children or those needing transportation. For instance, the Jolly Good Kids’ Zone will be open and free of charge. Also, free tractor rides from the festival to the LACS area/ LACS museum will be available from 12 - 2 p.m.

Museum entry is free for attendants from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. during the course of Fest week.

Luxembourg Fest week will be offering many more events and activities. Read the press release below to learn more about these opportunities.

Purchase tickets here, or visit the LACS website for more information.

37th Annual Luxembourg Fest Ready to Roll in Belgium

BELGIUM, WISCONSIN, JULY 26, 2023. The 37th annual Luxembourg Fest, offering a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture of the small European country of Luxembourg through food, beverages, dancing, & fun, will be celebrated in Belgium August 11-13, 2023. The Luxembourg American Cultural Society (LACS) presents this festival, which includes everything from the World’s Largest Treipen-Eating Contest, Polka Mass and crowning of the Fest Duke & Duchess to a cultural Fest Forum and an upscale tasting event. Visit www.lacs.lu [lacs.lu] for the fest schedule and reservations for ticketed events.



While LACS members are invited to the annual LACS member meeting on Thursday, August 10th, the first event open to the public is the annual Fest Cultural Forum, “Luxembourg Ancestral Houses,” offered virtually and in-person at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton Friday, August 11th at 10 am. Jean Ensch, a founding member of the Luxembourg Genealogical Society (ALGH) & President of the Institut Grand-Ducal (Section of linguistics, ethnology, and onomastics) is flying in from Luxembourg to present. Tickets can be purchased online for the in-person program until August 3rd and for the virtual program until August 9th.



One of the two remaining ticketed events, “Luxembourg Under the Stars,” happening Saturday night, August 12th, is sold out.



However, tickets remain for “Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience,” a new Luxembourg Fest feature launching Friday, August 11th from 7-9 pm. “Prost!” is an upscale tasting event, inviting guests to the peaceful Pesche-Leider Gardens behind the LACS, where they will be treated to the best in Luxembourg imported beers, wines & ciders, and specially-created Luxembourgish hors d'oeuvres as violin music lulls them into the weekend. Limited tickets are available online with proceeds benefitting the LACS.



There is free entry for all remaining Fest events, which take place at Belgium’s Community Park (106 Beech Street), starting with the Main Street parade Saturday, August 12th. The parade steps off on the corner of Main and Heritage Streets at 11 am, led by the traditional Hammelsmarsch (sheep march) and culminating at Community Park. The finale of the parade will be a lively Luxembourg folk dancing demonstration by the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers. All are invited to participate in their lesson.



Luxembourg Fest guests will bear witness to the world’s largest Treipen-eating contest (now with a junior division for kids ages 12-15), create their own free paper rose (Luxembourg’s national flower) from recycled Luxembourgish books, shop Luxembourgish vendors in the Këntschtler Eck (artist corner), pose with the living statue of Luxembourg’s Gelle Frä, or “Golden Lady,” and sip Luxembourgish beers, wines and ciders.



Luxembourg’s Nicky Krueger-Loos and Marc Weydert, known as hosts from the LACS’s virtual “Let’s Talk Luxembourg” cooking class programs, will be serving Luxembourgish street food such as Kniddelin, Gromperekichelcher, and Bamkuch Cake. Mettwurst and Mustreipen (Luxembourg sausages), Belgium waffles, root beer floats, American picnic fare, corn on the cob, ice cream and cotton candy are also on the Fest menu.



Those wanting to bring a taste of Fest home will be offered the chance to purchase frozen treipen, so interested guests should bring coolers. Band Tonic Roots will entertain with live music after the parade until 4 pm, breaking for the Treipen-eating contest at 1 pm.



The Jolly Good Kids’ Zone will provide fun for the kids at no charge, including a straw bale mountain, Gaga ball, a Luxembourg folk dancing paper doll craft and Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.



Buechler Farms will be providing free tractor rides between Fest grounds and the LACS from 12-2 pm Saturday. All guests can enjoy free museum entry to the LACS from 10 am until 3 pm Wednesday through Sunday of Fest week.



The Luxembourg Fest Polka Mass begins Sunday, August 13th at 10 am. Following mass will be the Luxembourg Fest pageantries, where the Duke and Duchess of Fest, Denise & Dennis Dimmer, will be crowned and the Medinger and Birnbaum families honored. Live polka music by the Goodtime Dutchmen follows, allowing for dancing and merriment during lunch, which includes a menu of American picnic fare as well as mustreipen.



For details on any Luxembourg Fest events, and to purchase tickets to any of the ticketed events, visit www.lacs.lu [lacs.lu] or call the LACS at 262-476-5086. The Facebook events can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/LuxembourgFest [facebook.com]

Luxembourg American Cultural Society

