Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrate 'Phobruary' with $5 bowls of pho in Milwaukee

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
pho, phobruary
Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 14:06:05-05

MILWAUKEE — Nothing warms the soul during cold Wisconsin winter months quite like a warm meal. For the month of February, or should we say 'Phobruary', you can get a $5 bowl of pho from two Milwaukee restaurants.

'Phobruary' is an annual promotion that highlights two Vietnamese restaurants in Milwaukee's Silver City neighborhood, Thai Bar-B-Que and Vientiane Noodle Shop. Thai Bar-B-Que special will include a $5.99 bowl of pho with $1.00 crab rangoons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all dine-in and carry-out orders. Vientiane Noodle Shop is selling $5 bowls of pho, but only for dine-in customers.

For those that are unfamiliar, pho is a Vietnamese soup. It has thinly-sliced beef/chicken/shrimp/vegetables, and garnished with basil, sprouts, cilantro, jalapeño, sauces, peppers, and more.

Thai Bar-B-Que is located at 3417 W. National Ave, and Vientiane Noodle Shop is at 3422 W. National Ave.

'Phobruary' is an initiative to bring more attention to the Silver City neighborhood and the restaurants and businesses there. It is put on by the Silver City Business District and VIA CDC which is a community development organization.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing