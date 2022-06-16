Celebrate Father's Day with 'kick-axe' event at AXE MKE

MILWAUKEE — If you don't know what to do for Father's Day this year, taking your pops axe throwing is definitely a way to spice up the holiday.

This year Bars & Recreation, a Milwaukee-based group of activity bars, is offering "Kick-Axe dads" at AXE MKE. Open all Father's Day weekend, families can throw axes with their dads.

Axe throwers can also enjoy a special Father's Day Rye and ginger cocktail for just $5.

Bars & Recreation

“Father’s Day gifts aren’t the easiest to come up with, but nothing says, ‘I love you,’ like beer, blades and quality family time,” said Social Marketing Manager Madeline Redell.

For those that can’t make it on Father's Day, Bars & Recreation offers gift cards that can be purchased here. Walk-ins are accepted based on availability. Reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

AXE MKE is open on Sunday, June 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on Bars & Recreation visit here

