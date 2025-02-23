Celebrate Fat Tuesday with delicious treats, O&H Bakery announces new Paczki flavor

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a long-lived tradition. O&H Bakery will be offering their ever-loved King Cake Kringle and a lineup of decadent Paczki flavors.

This year is sweeter than ever, O&H Bakery has announced a new Paczki flavor, Dulce De Leche. Other well-known flavors will be offered as well including, Custard, Michigan Apple, Wild Blueberry, Cheese, Door County Cherry, Lemon Custard, Bavarian Cream, Raspberry, and Prune.

O&H Bakery

Inspired by the popular Mardi Gras treat, King Cake Kringle features O&H Bakery’s signature 36-layer pastry filled with cream cheese, topped with sweet icing, and decorated in Mardi Gras colors. Each King Cake Kringle will include Mardi Gras beads and the King Cake story to learn about the tradition of luck brought to the person who finds the plastic baby hidden in the dessert.

O&H Bakery

Paczki, meaning ‘little packages’ in Polish is another popular treat enjoyed on Fat Tuesday, also commonly known as Paczki Day. This sweet treat is made with a deep-fried sweet dough then covered in powdered sugar and packed with delicious fillings such as jams, or custards. This year's new flavor, Dulce De Leche, features a caramel custard filling topped with caramel icing and finished with toffee pieces and chocolate chunks.

O&H Bakery

Pre-orders with in-store pick-up are now available for King Cake Kringle until March 5th. The lineup of Paczki is also available for pre-order with in-store pick up only on March 4th.

For more information on this year's treat lineup and to pre-order check out O&H Bakery’s website.

