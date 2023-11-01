Celebrate Día de Muertos with Mexican Fiesta

MILWAUKEE — Mexican Fiesta is expanding its celebration of Dia de los Muertos this year.

For the last few years, the organization has built a giant community ofrenda, or altar. The altar is back this year, but there will also be performances taking place a Flores Hall on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The beauty of this year's celebrations is that we have an ambassador that comes all the way from Mexico to share with us what the celebration is," said Mexican Fiesta Board Member Tamara Olivas. "We're going to take you on a journey of what this celebration is and it's going to be very intricate. You're going to have theater, you're going to have musical performances, you're going to hear a little bit about urban legends and storytelling."

The event is free and is family-friendly. Those coming to celebrate and learn more about the tradition are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to put on the ofrenda.

"When you think of death, the majority of us think it's a sad celebration. But in reality, Day of the Dead is a celebration of life. It's a celebration that fills you with love and the energy of the loved ones that have passed, but in reality, they live through the memories that they left with you," Olivas shared.

This year's celebration will also feature a candle ceremony, a pan de muerto tasting, and a catrina showcase and contest.

For more information on the celebration click here.

