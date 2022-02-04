Cedarburg's Winter Festival to celebrate 'The World of Dr. Seuss' this month

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg's Winter Festival will be celebrating all things Dr. Seuss this month.

The festival kicks off Saturday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 .

Outside fun includes camel rides, a petting zoo, sledding, ice skating, golfing, parades, and dog pulls. Indoor fun will feature chili cook-offs, music, merchant activities, and shopping, just to name a few.

Three hundred blocks of ice will be transformed into art by talented ice carvers during the Ice Carving Contest along Washington Avenue and throughout the Cedar Creek Settlement.

The Ice-Burg Open Golf Tournament will feature 18 rounds of tennis ball golf in Cedar Creek Park. It kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

You can shake off the cold at the Commerce State Bank Warming Center with Chili Contests on Saturday. Celebrity judging begins at 11 a.m. for individual entrants.

The Winter Festival's Grand Parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday with Dr. Seuss-themed bed racing teams. The parade will march through Washington Avenue.

The Costumed Bed Races on Ice Competition will then be at 1:30 p.m., followed by the challenging Barrel Races on Cedar Creek at 2 p.m.

On Saturday night, there will be an adults-only Seussville Spectacular. The grown-up fun will be at the Cool Brew Seussville 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, top dogs will compete in the Dog Weight Pull Competition.

