Cedarburg's Five Festive Friday Eve's holiday lineup announced

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Get into the holiday spirit with Cedarburg's Five Festive Friday Eve's at the Cedar Creek Settlement. Here's the lineup:

November 19: "The Settlement Christmas Showcase"

November 26: "Home for the Holidays"

December 3: "Santa's Workshop"

December 10: "The Spirit of Christmas"

December 17: "Countdown to Christmas"

Each event offers live music, wine tasting, food and product sampling, cider and cookies and a cookout benefiting a charity. The festivities run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. Learn more about each night's lineup on Cedar Creek Settlement's website.

