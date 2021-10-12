Cedarburg's Five Festive Friday Eve's holiday lineup announced

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Get into the holiday spirit with Cedarburg's Five Festive Friday Eve's at the Cedar Creek Settlement. Here's the lineup:
- November 19: "The Settlement Christmas Showcase"
- November 26: "Home for the Holidays"
- December 3: "Santa's Workshop"
- December 10: "The Spirit of Christmas"
- December 17: "Countdown to Christmas"
Each event offers live music, wine tasting, food and product sampling, cider and cookies and a cookout benefiting a charity. The festivities run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. Learn more about each night's lineup on Cedar Creek Settlement's website.