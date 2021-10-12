Watch
Cedarburg's Five Festive Friday Eve's holiday lineup announced

It's a series of free, family-oriented holiday events
Cedar Creek Settlement
Cedar Creek Settlement
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:51:31-04

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Get into the holiday spirit with Cedarburg's Five Festive Friday Eve's at the Cedar Creek Settlement. Here's the lineup:

  • November 19: "The Settlement Christmas Showcase"
  • November 26: "Home for the Holidays"
  • December 3: "Santa's Workshop"
  • December 10: "The Spirit of Christmas"
  • December 17: "Countdown to Christmas"
Cedar Creek Settlement

Each event offers live music, wine tasting, food and product sampling, cider and cookies and a cookout benefiting a charity. The festivities run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. Learn more about each night's lineup on Cedar Creek Settlement's website.

