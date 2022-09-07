Cedarburg's 49th annual Wine & Harvest Festival returns on Sept. 17

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Festivals of Cedarburg will host its 49th annual Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

There will be hundreds of artists and vendors along Cedarburg's main street, along with a food court, live music, and a farmer's market. The main stage will offer music, food, and beverages until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Art on the Avenue will be along Washington Avenue and will feature unique and handmade wares you can purchase.

Festival organizers say the Festival Food Court will offer a variety of food options including: grilled corn, BBQ, gyros, seafood, noodles, tacos, falafel, avocado toast, fried brats, burgers. The traditional Harvest Apple Brat, Harvest Apple Brat Corndog, and the Turkey Cranberry Wrap will be available only at the Official Festival Food Booth.

Saturday's Great Pumpkin Growers Weigh Off will return with large-scale pumpkins, tomatoes, gourds, and other giants! Sunday's Giant Pumpkin Charity Regatta will feature paddlers in floating pumpkins on Cedar Creek. It will begin at 2 p.m.

For more information on the fall festival, visit Cedarburg Festival's website.

