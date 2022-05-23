Cedarburg softball pitcher makes dreams a reality, commits to Wisconsin

CEDARBURG, Wis. — It's the lesson her first pitching coach taught her.

"Power comes before accuracy," says Paytn Monticelli, Cedarburg softball pitcher and Wisconsin commit.

The second lesson, Paytn learned on her own.

"Anybody can make it if they put in the work. I just had to learn through all the club programs that I've been with, and Cedarburg Crush, and this. You just have to give your effort 200-percent of the time and you'll get there," says Paytn.

For Paytn, "there" was committing to Wisconsin as a member of the Badger's 2022 recruiting class.

"Wisconsin has been my dream school since I was a little kid. I was pretty much born a Badger. I'll be honest with you. I have pictures of me when I'm four or five years old and I have Badger gear on," says Paytn.

Paytn has been able to enjoy her senior season as a Bulldog somewhat carefree after being able to make that dream a reality.

"I can't imagine my senior season going any better. I've (had) so much fun with the team, just getting to know them more than I knew them already," says Paytn.

Already cemented in Cedarburg history as the program's single-season strikeout record and career strikeout leader, she still seeks a certain team accolade. One that would certainly top her over 750 strikeouts.

"So far, the moment has been when we qualified for state and when we beat DSHA. It was just such an electric moment. But I'm hoping to get that one out of the way and put state champion in that spot," says Paytn. "Even though pitching is like a very specific position, it's not all about the individual stats. It's all about what you can do as a team to keep building off of the season."

If you'll remember, lesson number one - power comes before accuracy.

"It's just so cool to be living out a dream that you've had since you were a little kid," says Paytn.

Nothing is more powerful than a team with a dream.

