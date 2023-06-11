Watch Now
Cedarburg Police looking for missing endangered 53-year-old

Posted at 12:48 PM, Jun 11, 2023
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police are searching for missing and endangered man, 53-year-old Robert Lange.

Lange was last seen near Wilshire Drive and Park Lane in Cedarburg wearing a red Nike shirt and blue jeans.

Robert Lange

Police advise caution as he has mental health issues and has made comments in the past about committing suicide by cop.

It is not known if he possesses any weapons.

Anyone who locates Lange should contact the police at 262-375-7620 or call 911.

